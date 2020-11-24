Touching Tribute

“When I was pregnant, I had enough time to visualize taking care of my daughter without a husband,” Kaling wrote in Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes) in October 2020. “That was easy. Most of my friends’ husbands don’t even change diapers. But not having a mom around to support me was torture. It felt especially cosmically mean that my mother had been an obstetrician and gynecologist and I had a tough delivery.”

The actress added, “I couldn’t even ask her questions to have her good-naturedly dispel the myth that she was a perfect, multitasking mom and doctor.”