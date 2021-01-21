Pregnancies

Morgan Stewart’s Baby Bump Album: See the Star’s Pregnancy Pics Ahead of Her 1st Child With Jordan McGraw

By
Pregnant Morgan Stewart Baby Bump Mirror Selfie In A Bikini
 Courtesy Morgan Stewart/Instagram
29
1 / 29
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Final Stretch

Stewart snapped a January 2021 bikini selfie, noting that she was eight months into her pregnancy.

Back to top