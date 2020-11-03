Pregnancies Morgan Stewart’s Baby Bump Album: See the Star’s Pregnancy Pics Ahead of Her 1st Child With Jordan McGraw By Riley Cardoza November 3, 2020 Courtesy Morgan Stewart/Instagram 13 1 / 13 Future Parents Stewart shared a “little fam pic” with her fiancé in October 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See a Breakdown of Scott Disick’s Complicated Dating History: Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and More All the Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News