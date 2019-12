Andy Cohen Baby

“WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 51, wrote on Instagram in February. “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”