Vanessa Morgan

“Mother’s day delivery has arrived,” the Riverdale star captioned a snap of her son, River, driving a toy car with a special balloon for her. “Happy Mother’s Day to all my momma’s, you are all superwomen, be gentle with yourselves today and take the time to nurture your divine feminine 💕. No harder/more rewarding job.” (Morgan and estranged husband Michael Kopech welcomed their son in January 2021.)