Award Shows Mandy Moore Makes 1st Awards Show Appearance Since Giving Birth to Son Gus at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards By Yana Grebenyuk May 16, 2021 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock 4 2 / 4 The Full Look Moore wore Jimmy Choo heels to finish off the look. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Every Time Kourtney Kardashian’s Friends and Family Gushed Over Her Romance With Travis Barker Every Time Travis Barker’s Kids Landon and Alabama Have Opened Up About Issues With Mom Shanna Moakler Ow, Ow! Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Photos Since Splitting From Alex Rodriguez More News