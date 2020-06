Convincing James to Adopt

In a July 2016 YouTube video, Myka revealed that her husband was hesitant to adopt, noting that it “took him a long time” to agree. “It wasn’t right in his heart, you know?” she said. “It wasn’t something he was 100 percent ready for.”

James, meanwhile, added: “It’ll be fun. We’re kind of crazy anyways, so it’ll be a fun adventure that we can say that we did.”