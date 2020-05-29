First Impressions

Myka called the first three days of Huxley’s adoption the “hardest” of her and James’ lives in an October 2017 YouTube video, explaining, “He completely rejected me on the most hardest level humanly possible. I wouldn’t say that I took it personally, but it was hard because I loved this boy so fiercely before meeting him — and I still love him — but I loved him so fiercely and his rejection of me was so harsh that I couldn’t even look at him from another room. If he saw me looking at him, he would scream and cry and wouldn’t quit crying and for me, that crushed me. I have never felt a feeling like that. … I’ve never felt so much frustration and such a challenge.”