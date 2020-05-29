Medical Condition

Myka revealed in December 2016 that the couple intentionally chose to adopt a child with a medical condition. “We kind of knew that we were gonna go down the special focus route. We weren’t 100 percent sure,” she noted. “My husband initially, he wanted to go LID, which means your kiddos don’t really have much going on or it’s not very extensive as far as medical care. … So what me and my husband did is we started talking to physicians, we started having meetings, we started doing tons of different things so that we could really figure out which conditions, which systems in the body we were comfortable with. … As an RN, I kind of knew that I would be fairly comfortable with quite a few things ‘cause I have seen so many different conditions in my scope of practice, so my comfort level is very, very, very high. So, for example, on the medical checklist for all of the conditions that kiddos could have, let’s just say there’s 100 conditions, me and my husband were comfortable with 99 of the conditions, so we were very, very open.”