Moms

Naya Rivera’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Ryan Dorsey’s Son Josey

By
Naya Rivera Sweetest Moments With Her and Ryan Dorsey Son Josey 1
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
9
4 / 9

February 2019

Rivera kissed her son’s cheek at the Lego Movie 2: The Second Part premiere.

Back to top