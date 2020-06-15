Family Time

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s Family Album With Twins Harper and Gideon

By
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Album With Twins Harper and Gideon
 Courtesy of Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram
18
15 / 18

Fun in the Sun

Harper and Gideon enjoyed a day at the beach in Bridgehampton, New York, in July 2018. 

Back to top