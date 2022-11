The Clone Wars!

The force was with the Harris/Burtka family in 2015, when they dressed up as characters from Star Wars. The professional chef looked dashing as Han Solo, while Harris donned a Obi-Wan Kenobi costume. Gideon had the Luke Skywalker down pat with a lightsaber and ready-to-battle pose, while Harper’s Princess Leia looked fierce with her hand on her hip and the other holding a weapon. “A long time ago in a Halloween far, far away…,” Harris captioned the family photo.