Family Time NeNe Leakes and Late Husband Gregg’s Photos With Their Brood: Family Album By Miranda Siwak September 1, 2021 Courtesy of NeNe Leakes/Instagram 6 6 / 6 Mom or Sister? Brentt shared a snap with NeNe in June 2021, captioning it, “That’s Your Sister?” Naw that’s my momma.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News