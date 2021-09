Throwback to Brentt’s Birth

In February 2020, NeNe paid tribute to son Brentt’s 21st birthday with a photo from his birth, being cradled by Gregg. “On this day 21 yearsssss ago WOW…Gregg and i gave birth to a king AKA Gregg’s twin @kingbrentt,” she captioned her post. “I just can’t believe he’s 21 😳 show my baby all the love today. Mommy & Daddy love you sooo much Brentt PS: you ALL have literally watched him grow up 🤭.”