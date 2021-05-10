Moms How New Celebrity Moms Have Celebrated Their 1st Mother’s Day Over the Years: Photos By Riley Cardoza May 10, 2021 Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz MEGA 14 9 / 14 Cameron Diaz Madden felt “lucky” to have his wife and daughter in his life, the new dad wrote in 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News