Moms How New Celebrity Moms Have Celebrated Their 1st Mother’s Day Over the Years: Photos By Riley Cardoza May 10, 2021 Courtesy Sophie Turner/Instagram 14 8 / 14 Sophie Turner The Game of Thrones alum showed off her multiple flower bouquets on her first Mother’s Day in May 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Are ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Meri, Robyn, Christine and Janelle Still Together With Kody? More News