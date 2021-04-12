Babies Nick Cannon Expecting Twin Boys With Abby De La Rosa By Emily Longeretta April 12, 2021 Photo by Aleah Clark/@byaleahclark 4 1 / 4 Baby Boys “Mommy of two kings,” De La Rosa captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing white. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News