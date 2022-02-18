Nick Cannon's Babies Are ‘Planned’: There’s a ‘Thought Process Going in’

February 2022

Cannon clarified in a “The Language of Love” podcast episode that, in a way, his babies have all been “planned.” The actor explained, “Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there’s the potential to have a child. So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know – because one, I value everything about me so much, if I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child.’ Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, ‘Wow, how amazing would this be?’ I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother. She’s desired children. I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be.’”