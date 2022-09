July 2022

“LEGENDARY LOVE CANNON!!!! Y’all gonna need a wide screen for this name!!!” the comedian shared via Instagram alongside a photo of him and Tiesi, who was holding the baby in her arms while giant silver balloons bearing their newborn son’s moniker hung in the background. “So grateful to God The Most High Elohim YAWEH for a Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit having a Human Experience!! ❤️🙏🏾.”