June 2020

“My children fear the police,” the rapper told Access. “I try to teach fearlessness. I try to teach, ‘You have a power within you that you need to fear nothing.’ But when they see the energy of law enforcement [it’s like], ‘Uh oh, here comes the police.’ … That’s why I say we gotta rethink and restructure what law enforcement is, specifically in our communities. I’m ready to put my life on the line for this, because there’s nothing more important to my community, nothing more important to my family, nothing more important to me, than to evoke a change in a real way.”