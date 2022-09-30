September 2022

After Cannon and Bell welcomed their third child, his 10th, the actor opened up about what fatherhood means to him.

“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps,” he wrote via Instagram, revealing their son’s name is Rise Messiah. “He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need.”