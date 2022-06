Mom Friends

De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with her third child, revealed in June 2022 that she has bonded with one of the other mothers of Cannon’s children. “We’ve had so much fun going out to dinners and coffee,” she told her OnlyFans subscribers, though she declined to name her friend. “She’s a beautiful human being and I wish her nothing but the best in this forever journey we’re apart[sic] of.” The DJ also noted that she has “never met” any of the other women.