Exclusive Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt Reveal 1-Month-Old Daughter’s Name, Share Inspiration By Riley Cardoza June 2, 2021 Courtesy of The Carter Family 12 10 / 12 Big Sister Saoirse sweetly made a “Welcome Home, Pearl” sign for her younger sibling. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sammi Sweetheart’s Dating History Is Full of Hot Guidos, From Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Christian Biscardi Cast of ‘Friends’ Relationship Statuses: Who Are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Stars Dating? All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids More News