Family Time Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey’s Family Album With Kids Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix By Riley Cardoza February 14, 2020 Courtesy Vanessa Lachey/Instagram 10 8 / 10 Happy Halloween Camden asked his mom why her Mrs. Incredible costume was “so tight” in October 2018. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Bra Lady Gaga Loves With Nearly 3,000 Reviews Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News