Pregnancies

Nicki Minaj’s Baby Bump Album: See Pregnancy Pics Ahead of Her 1st Child’s Arrival

By
Pregnant Nicki Minaj Shows Bare Baby Bump Dancing to Move Ya Hips
Nicki Minaj Courtesy of Nicki Minaj/Instagram
6
5 / 6
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Getting Her Groove On

Minaj danced to her July 2020 single, “Move Ya Hips,” in an Instagram video showing her baby bump.

Back to top