Turning 1

Minaj celebrated her son’s first birthday in September 2021. She shared photos from the Kung Fu Panda-themed party several days later. “On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear,” Minaj captioned the photos via Instagram. “You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you.”