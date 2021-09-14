Birthday Boy

Matteo’s proud parents celebrated their son’s first birthday in July 2021, posing for family photos next to a single-layer cake topped with red decorative elements.

The former wrestler captioned a post via Instagram, “Happy Birthday to my sweet, shy, loving, wild one Matteo ❤️ This past year has been the most incredible year of my life. It’s been beautiful, hard, educating, enlightening and truly amazing. Oh baby boy thank you for being an answered prayer and making me a Muma. I couldn’t have asked for a better baby boy than you! You have my heart Teo! I love you more than anything in this entire world! Here’s to turning one my wild one! And to many, many more birthdays! And fun themes Muma gets to think of lol.”