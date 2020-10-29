Babies

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Son Matteo’s Baby Album: Family Pics

By
Ride Die Nikki Bella Artem Chigvintsev Son Matteo Pics Blue-Eyed Boy
 Courtesy Nikki Bella/Instagram
23
23 / 23
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Blue-Eyed Boy

Nikki snapped selfies with her “ride or die” in October 2020.

Back to top