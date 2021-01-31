Babies Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Son Matteo’s Baby Album: Family Pics By Riley Cardoza January 31, 2021 Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram 37 35 / 37 Matching Mom Nikki and her son both wore gray sweatsuits while out and about with Chigvintsev in January 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News