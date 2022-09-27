Like Father, Like Son

After Bella posted a photo of Matteo holding a mirrorball on Instagram, Chigvintsev joked that the toddler was “learning how to manifest [a win] for dada,” during an interview with Us. “I told him that before I left for Dancing With the Stars, so he’s making it true now.”

The ballroom pro added that his little one is following in his footsteps. “You know what? He dances actually. Once in a while, he does a little spin,” Chigvintsev said. “I always sing a song for him, [“If You’re Happy and You Know It”] and we turn around and he just loves it. He’ll go for days … and he also likes break dancing on the grass.”