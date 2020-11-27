Babies Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Son Matteo’s Baby Album: Family Pics By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram 29 29 / 29 Side by Side Chigvintsev posed with his “biggest achievements” after winning DWTS in November 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Black Friday Bonanza: 31 of Our Favorite Fashion Picks You Can’t Miss on Amazon Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News