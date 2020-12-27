Babies

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Son Matteo’s Baby Album: Family Pics

By
Nikki Bella Matteo
 Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram
34
33 / 34
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

So Cozy

On December 23, Nikki held her son close to her face for an adorable selfie.

Back to top