Babies

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Son Matteo’s Baby Album: Family Pics

By
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Son Matteo’s Baby Album
 Courtesy of Artem Chigvintsev/Instagram
18
3 / 18
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Sweet Smile

Matteo grinned while resting on his dad’s chest in August 2020.

Back to top