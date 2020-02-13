Pregnancies Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies By Riley Cardoza February 13, 2020 Courtesy of Brie Bella/Instagram 17 9 / 17 All Smiles Bryan showed his wife some “baby bump love” in February 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Bra Lady Gaga Loves With Nearly 3,000 Reviews Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News