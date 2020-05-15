Pregnancies

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies

By
Brie Bella birdie baby bump
 Courtesy of Brie Bella/Instagram
97
97 / 97

Big Sis

“Bird and my Belly are growing to[o] fast,” Brie captioned a May 2020 Instagram selfie with her daughter.

Back to top