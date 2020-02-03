Pregnancies Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies By Riley Cardoza February 3, 2020 Courtesy Nikki Bella/Instagram 6 4 / 6 Bumping Along The California native posed for a mirror selfie at 4:36 a.m. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News