Pregnancies Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies By Riley Cardoza April 1, 2020 Courtesy Nikki Bella/Instagram 67 67 / 67 Chores The reality star went on to vacuum in her crop top and skirt. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News