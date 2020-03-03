Pregnancies Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram 33 31 / 33 Comparison Pic The twins rubbed their baby bumps together in March 2020 ahead of their appearance on The Talk. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston True American Heritage—The Perfect Gift from Duke Spirits! More News