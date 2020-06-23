Pregnancies Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies By Riley Cardoza June 23, 2020 Courtesy of Brie Bella/Instagram 90 88 / 90 Cover Up “30 weeks,” Brie captioned a May 2020 Instagram post. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Kylie Jenner-Inspired Bikini Will Unlock Your Inner Beach Babe This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News