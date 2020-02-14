Pregnancies Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies By Riley Cardoza February 14, 2020 Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram 18 18 / 18 Dancing Queen Brie shimmied in her Birdiebee sweatshirt in her sister’s February Instagram video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Parenting ‘Expectations Are a Little Higher Than Most’ Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News