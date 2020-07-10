Pregnancies Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies By Riley Cardoza July 10, 2020 Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram 95 95 / 95 Doctor Days “Meeting him so soon!” Nikki captioned a selfie from her 36-week appointment. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Free Samples! Have Top Health & Wellness Picks Shipped to You at No Cost These Denim Joggers Are Our Secret to Cool, Casual Comfort These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News