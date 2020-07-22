Pregnancies

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies

By
Nikki Bella Two Weeks Away Instagram
 Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram
97
96 / 97
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Dwindling Days

Nikki is due in “less than two weeks,” she wrote on her July 2020 Instagram Story.

Back to top