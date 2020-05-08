Pregnancies Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram 95 94 / 95 Getting Ready Nikki snapped a baby bump selfie ahead of her “virtual book signing” for Incomparable in May 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found 3 Reusable Face Masks That Are Still in Stock on Amazon Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News