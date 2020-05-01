Pregnancies Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies By Riley Cardoza May 1, 2020 Courtesy Nikki Bella/Instagram 91 91 / 91 Holding On Chigvintsev hugged his fiancée’s 26-week baby bump in April 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Reviewers Say This Face Mask Is Super Comfortable! This ‘New York Favorite’ Sustainable Sneaker Is a Must-Own for 2020 Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News