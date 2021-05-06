Babies

Nikki and Brie Bella’s Sons Matteo and Buddy’s Sweetest Moments Together: Pics

By
BFFs for Life'! See Nikki and Brie Bella’s Sons' Best Pics Together
 Courtesy of Brie Bella/Instagram
17
1 / 17
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Meant to Be

Brie called Buddy and his cousin “BFFs for life” in May 2021.

Back to top