Babies

Nikki and Brie Bella’s Sons Matteo and Buddy’s Sweetest Moments Together: Pics

By
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Feed Son Matteo and Nephew Buddy
 Courtesy Nikki Bella/Instagram
11
1 / 11
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Time to Eat

Chigvintsev gave Matteo a bottle in December 2020, while Nikki fed Buddy.

Back to top