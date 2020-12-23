Babies Nikki and Brie Bella’s Sons Matteo and Buddy’s Sweetest Moments Together: Pics By Riley Cardoza December 23, 2020 Courtesy Nikki Bella/Instagram 11 1 / 11 Time to Eat Chigvintsev gave Matteo a bottle in December 2020, while Nikki fed Buddy. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Holiday Shopping With Jenny Cipoletti – Take the Quiz To Find A Gift For Everyone On Your List! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News