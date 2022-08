9th Birthday Celebrations

For North’s 9th birthday in June 2022, Kim threw her a birthday party themed around the Sanrio character Kuromi. “Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything,” Kim wrote via Instagram. “There’s no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til ♾.”