Kids North West’s Fabulous Life: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Firstborn Daughter By Riley Cardoza September 16, 2019 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West/Instagram 38 39 / 38 Horsing Around “Wyoming,” Kardashian captioned a September 2019 picture of North riding a horse with her little sister. Back to top More News From Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin’s Alleged Roles to Their Arrests: Everything We Know About the College Admissions Scam ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s Wedding: Everything We Know 9 Savage Jokes From Comedy Central’s Alec Baldwin Roast More News