Kids North West’s Fabulous Life: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Firstborn Daughter By Riley Cardoza July 9, 2020 Courtesy Kanye West/Twitter 71 71 / 71 New Neon West tweeted a photo of his eldest daughter sitting on his shoulders in July 2020 with a heart emoji. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Keep This 10-Pack of Disposable Face Masks in Your Bag to Stay Safe Jennifer Lopez’s 4th of July Swimsuit Style Can Be Yours For Under $30 These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types More News