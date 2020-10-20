Kids North West’s Fabulous Life: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Firstborn Daughter By Riley Cardoza October 20, 2020 Kanye West and North Courtesy of Kanye West/Instagram 80 80 / 80 Sunday Service North sang while sitting on her dad’s shoulders in an October 2020 Instagram video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Quibi and Vice Team Up for the New Docuseries ‘Big Rad Wolf’ About American Apparel’s Rise and Fall The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News